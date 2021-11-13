Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 206,355 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,135,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,355 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $11,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 40,246 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 500.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $243,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $8.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $641.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

