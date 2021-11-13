Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,883 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.