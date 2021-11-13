California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.86 Million Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Herc were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Herc in the 2nd quarter worth $93,473,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Herc by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,530,000 after purchasing an additional 695,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,696,000 after purchasing an additional 359,480 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter worth $23,302,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Herc by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 414,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,039,000 after purchasing an additional 144,052 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $5,404,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 87,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total transaction of $16,062,673.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,622 shares of company stock worth $35,259,811. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HRI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.40.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $195.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.71 and its 200-day moving average is $131.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 2.83. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.28 and a 52-week high of $203.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.06 million. Herc had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

