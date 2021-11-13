ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,178 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in ABM Industries by 1,319.5% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 57,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 53,214 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ABM Industries by 152.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 20,388 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ABM Industries by 42.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ABM Industries by 75.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 164,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABM shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.31 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.37.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.51%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

