First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 328.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,492 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 76.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

LAMR opened at $117.28 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $73.88 and a twelve month high of $123.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.34. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 108.40%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

