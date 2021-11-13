First Trust Advisors LP Sells 19,127 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,127 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.60.

NYSE:AMP opened at $308.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.19. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.99 and a 1 year high of $311.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,640 shares of company stock worth $19,895,827. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

