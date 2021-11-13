First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 12,852 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Shake Shack worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHAK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.41.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $84.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.23 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

