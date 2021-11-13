First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 4,382 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9,587.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,846,000 after buying an additional 3,513,962 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,039,000 after buying an additional 2,226,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,716,000 after buying an additional 1,309,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $26,627,000. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $22,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

ELS opened at $84.55 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $88.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

