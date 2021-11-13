SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt downgraded SEGRO to a “hold” rating and set a $16.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average is $16.31. SEGRO has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $18.83.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

