Dürr (OTC:DUERF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Dürr (OTC:DUERF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DUERF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Dürr in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dürr in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Nord/LB raised Dürr from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Dürr stock opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. Dürr has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $49.15.

Dürr AG operates is a mechanical and plant engineering firms. It operates through the following segment: Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, Clean Technology Systems, Measuring and Process Systems, and Woodworking Machinery and Systems. The Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans and builds paint systems and final assembly lines for the automotive industry and gives software for the over-arching production control.

