Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seer Inc. is a life sciences company. It engages in developing Proteograph(TM), which is an integrated solution consisting of consumables, automation instrumentation and proprietary software. Seer Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Get Seer alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

SEER opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average of $34.40. Seer has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Seer will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $395,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,434.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $659,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Seer during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Seer during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,980,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Seer by 574.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 43,408 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seer during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,826,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Seer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,441,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,887,000 after buying an additional 124,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seer (SEER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.