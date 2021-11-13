Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) vs. DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Financial Review

Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) and DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Enel Generación Chile alerts:

69.4% of DTE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of DTE Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DTE Energy has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. DTE Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. DTE Energy pays out 73.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DTE Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Enel Generación Chile and DTE Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A DTE Energy 1 5 3 1 2.40

DTE Energy has a consensus target price of $129.20, indicating a potential upside of 15.40%. Given DTE Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DTE Energy is more favorable than Enel Generación Chile.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and DTE Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A DTE Energy $12.18 billion 1.78 $1.37 billion $4.52 24.77

DTE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Generación Chile.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and DTE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67% DTE Energy 6.25% 12.12% 3.10%

Summary

DTE Energy beats Enel Generación Chile on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel Generación Chile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co. operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan. The Gas segment engages in the purchase, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout Michigan and the sale of storage and transportation capacity. The Non-Utility Operations segment engages in gas storage and pipelines, power and industrial projects, and energy trading. The Corporate & Other includes various holding company activities, holds certain non-utility debt, and holds energy-related investments. The company was founded in January 1995 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Generación Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Generación Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.