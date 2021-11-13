Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of HRNNF stock opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. Hydro One has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.63.

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment comprises the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment refers to the delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

