Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,727 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $9,088,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 48,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,635,000 after purchasing an additional 139,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 40,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 65,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $121.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.75.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

MSGE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

