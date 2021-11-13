Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $9,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,194,000 after acquiring an additional 53,422 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,510,000 after buying an additional 34,128 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $9,784,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $2,933,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $362.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.20. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $268.64 and a 12 month high of $366.68.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

