Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Avaya were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Avaya by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 138,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 70,009 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avaya by 702.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 83,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 72,753 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Avaya by 65.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 13,264 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avaya by 16.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after buying an additional 52,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Avaya by 16.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 541,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after buying an additional 78,318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.49. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $34.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVYA. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avaya has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.82.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

