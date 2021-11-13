Royal Bank of Canada Sells 3,738 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of PerkinElmer worth $10,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 310,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $183.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $192.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.06.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.79%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKI. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.11.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

