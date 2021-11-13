Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,039 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $10,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,546,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,463,000 after acquiring an additional 127,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SMDV opened at $67.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average is $64.35. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30.

