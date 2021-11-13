Royal Bank of Canada Buys 243,119 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,119 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $9,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHYD. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.29. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

