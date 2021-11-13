Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RCII. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 651.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII opened at $46.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCII. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

