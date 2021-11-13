Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 231,905 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 318,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,905 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $9,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,051,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,769,000 after buying an additional 2,136,933 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,879,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,153,000 after purchasing an additional 676,119 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,457,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,117,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,368,000 after buying an additional 405,911 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,080,000 after buying an additional 1,301,633 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $30.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average is $29.92. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%.

