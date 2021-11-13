ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912,627 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 90,360 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.11% of ADT worth $9,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT in the second quarter valued at $165,236,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 563.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,253,682 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $186,167,000 after buying an additional 14,654,888 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its position in ADT by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,708,628 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $73,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,528 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in ADT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,937,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ADT by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,800,197 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $62,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,731 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.14. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.17%.

ADT Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

