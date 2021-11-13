Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,391 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $969,000.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $147.89 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $164.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.50.

