Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 477,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,197 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $32,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Revolve Group by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 27,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Revolve Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 26,741 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 550.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Revolve Group by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on RVLV shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.16.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $4,584,405.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,111. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $6,307,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,313,793 shares of company stock valued at $86,804,186. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $84.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.47. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $85.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

