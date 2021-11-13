Critical Contrast: Loncor Gold (LONCF) and The Competition

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS: LONCF) is one of 96 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Loncor Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Loncor Gold and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Loncor Gold N/A -$2.24 million -22.00 Loncor Gold Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 40.65

Loncor Gold’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Loncor Gold. Loncor Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Loncor Gold and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loncor Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Loncor Gold Competitors 794 3501 3774 109 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 47.76%. Given Loncor Gold’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Loncor Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Loncor Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loncor Gold N/A -8.16% -7.78% Loncor Gold Competitors 188.74% -5.30% 0.98%

Risk and Volatility

Loncor Gold has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loncor Gold’s competitors have a beta of 1.43, meaning that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Loncor Gold competitors beat Loncor Gold on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Loncor Gold Company Profile

Loncor Gold, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

