LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,085,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 766,738 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in LG Display were worth $32,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPL. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in LG Display by 1,446.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 25,420 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $845,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LPL shares. CLSA cut LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group cut LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Nomura cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LG Display currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

LPL opened at $8.62 on Friday. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 5.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

