Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.93% of Accolade worth $33,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Accolade by 920.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Accolade by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.07.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

