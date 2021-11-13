Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a market cap of $278.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $14.92.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

