Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $33,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 353.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

MOO stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $97.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.46.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

