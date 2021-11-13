Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $33,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 353.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

MOO stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $97.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.46.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

