Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

CLLS has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair lowered shares of Cellectis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Cellectis stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at $287,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cellectis by 94.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 76.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

