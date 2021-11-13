Morgan Stanley Buys 456,435 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,494,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456,435 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $32,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $21.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.50. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $22.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.