Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis? proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Codexis from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.86.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. Codexis has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $42.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $169,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,750. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

