Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Get Cytek BioSciences alerts:

CTKB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.25.

CTKB opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.89. Cytek BioSciences has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cytek BioSciences will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytek BioSciences (CTKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.