Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,034 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.75.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $147.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.51 and a 12 month high of $152.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.07.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $244,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $343,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,065 shares of company stock worth $2,738,622 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.