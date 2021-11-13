Credit Suisse AG Has $4.06 Million Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,133 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,612 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 978,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,393,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,194,000 after purchasing an additional 750,929 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,056,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,949,000 after purchasing an additional 54,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 25.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 169,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 34,262 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FHB opened at $28.48 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

FHB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.