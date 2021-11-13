Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,898 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of NovaGold Resources worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $2,807,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $571,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,118 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 26,830 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 398,734 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 35,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 30,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $234,604.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 17,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $144,706.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,766 shares of company stock worth $1,052,965. 29.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 62.14 and a current ratio of 62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.45 and a beta of 0.64.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.