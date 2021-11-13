Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,855 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Selective Insurance Group worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SIGI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after acquiring an additional 54,182 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 72.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGI stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average of $78.75. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.46.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,812,981.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $625,330.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

