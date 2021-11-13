Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Service Properties Trust worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SVC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 954.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.32. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.36%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

