Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,735 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of LGI Homes worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 51.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 8,512.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH opened at $142.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.11 and a 200 day moving average of $157.70. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.54 and a 12 month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.17.

LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

