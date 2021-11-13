Credit Suisse AG Has $3.80 Million Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at $5,442,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,629,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $118.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.04 and its 200-day moving average is $86.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $119.89.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.