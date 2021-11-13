Credit Suisse AG Has $3.87 Million Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,949 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of BankUnited worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in BankUnited by 35.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BankUnited by 1,216.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKU shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.09.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

