Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 74,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.96% of Meritage Homes worth $34,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,929 shares of company stock worth $2,098,691 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $115.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.71. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $120.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.63.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

