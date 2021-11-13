Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,700 Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,741,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,238,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CIO Stephen Alpart bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,583.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Reid Sanders bought 8,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $109,058.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,108.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

GPMT stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $730.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.46. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.73%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

