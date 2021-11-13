Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.95 Million Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $11,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KOD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

KOD stock opened at $112.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.51 and its 200-day moving average is $95.72. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.39. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). Analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 86,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.83 per share, with a total value of $8,330,693.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $101,107.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 266,930 shares of company stock worth $24,617,976 and sold 21,726 shares worth $2,207,583. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

