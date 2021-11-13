Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 9,970 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,970 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Franklin Electric worth $10,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $93.82 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.31 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $115,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $77,311.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,128. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

