Insider Buying: Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) CFO Buys $74,978.88 in Stock

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE D opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.15. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on D shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

