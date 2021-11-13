Insider Buying: Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) CFO Buys $74,978.88 in Stock

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE D opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.15. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39.
Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on D shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.
Dominion Energy Company Profile
Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.
