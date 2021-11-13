Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $600.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $545.00 to $600.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVGO. Summit Redstone cut shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.25.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $563.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $231.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $511.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $484.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $371.58 and a 12 month high of $565.84.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.