Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) PT Lowered to $33.00 at SVB Leerink

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.15) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $43.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.29.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $585,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $18,041,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $823,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $4,396,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 102,663 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

