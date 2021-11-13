BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) PT Lowered to $14.00

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.27% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BTRS. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get BTRS alerts:

NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $8.79 on Thursday. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts expect that BTRS will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BTRS news, insider Joe Eng bought 47,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $506,225.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,488 shares in the company, valued at $311,393.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 74,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $756,200.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BTRS by 569.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.