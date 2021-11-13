Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 249 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $86.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average of $78.92. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $169.35 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

